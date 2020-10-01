Hugh Trussell
Aug. 16, 1943 - Sept. 27, 2020
DOWAGIAC, MI - Hugh Trussell, 77, of Dowagiac, passed away at Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Hugh was born on August 16, 1943, to the late Hal and Helen (Hughes) Trussell in Paw Paw, Michigan. After graduating from Cassopolis High School, Hugh joined the Army National Guard and in 1967 Hugh wed Darlene Wilds; together they had two children. In 2000 Hugh joined First United Methodist Church of Dowagiac with Darlene.
Hugh was never one to sit idle; he was always working or tinkering in his garage with his tractor or his newest woodworking project. His tractor won Best in Show at the Dowagiac Harvest Festival and his woodworking led to many projects. He built all of the cabinets in their kitchen, made a full-size dining room table, and numerous projects for his children and grandchildren; and each and every one of them he built with his whole heart. Hugh loved doing for others, he was generous to a fault, was the first to introduce himself to new neighbors, and made friends wherever he went.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hal and Helen Trussell; and siblings, Shirley Clipfell, Alice Knapp, and Don Trussell.
Hugh is survived by his wife of 53 years, Darlene Trussell; children, Pamela (Jeff) Ward of Dowagiac and Steven (Jennifer) Trussell of Wheaton, Illinois; grandchildren, Shawna (Cal) Marina, Devan (Amber) Ward, Jordan (Justin) Goodman, Kaitlyn (Ian) Holman, Emily Trussell, William Trussell, Matthew Trussell, and Tommy Trussell; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Debra) Trussell of Niles; and many extended family members and close friends.
Funeral services to honor Hugh's life will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, at First United Methodist Church of Dowagiac at Noon, with a time of visitation two hours prior. Interment will follow at Young's Prairie Cemetery in Cassopolis.
Condolences, photos, and memories can be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com
