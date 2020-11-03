Huong Thanh Mai
Sept. 2, 1956 - Oct. 28, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Huong Thanh Mai, 64, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on October 28, 2020. She was born on September 2, 1956 in Vietnam to the late Mr. Tri Luong Mai and Mrs. Phan Thanh Nguyen. Huong was a bookkeeper for 21 years at Deluxe Sheet Metal. She is survived by a sister and two brothers, Ngoc Mai (sister) of New Jersey and brothers Tin Mai of South Bend, Indiana & Tri Mai of Pennsylvania.
A Wake will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at The Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., South Bend, IN 46628 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, any memorial donations should be directed to Center for Hospice Care in Mishawaka. Online condolences can be left at www.kaniewski.com
.