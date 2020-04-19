|
|
I. Joseph Gerow
May 2, 1933 - April 15, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - I. Joseph Gerow, residing in South Bend, IN passed away at 10:58 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of South Bend following a three-week illness. He was 86 years old. He was born May 2, 1933 in Flint, Michigan, a son of the late Raymond & Margaret (Kalman) Gerow.
In 1959 in Madison Heights, MI, Joe was united in marriage to Helen G. Eastman. Together, they enjoyed 51 years of marriage until her passing on December 5, 2010.
Joe is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Ann & John Raisler of Wauwatosa, WI; two grandchildren, Michael Raisler and Kelli Raisler, both of Autin, TX; and a sister, Joanne Gerow of Flint, MI. He was also survived by two nephews, Don and Mike Gerow who were like sons to him. He was preceded in death by several siblings.
Joe retired as Vice President for The Dodge Reports with F.W. Dodge Corp-McGraw-Hill Co. He and Helen moved to South Bend in 2006, coming from New Jersey. He was a faithful member of the Cathedral of St. Matthew, where he attended Mass every day at 7:00 a.m., followed by breakfast with his friends from the church. He was also a member of the Sorin Society at the University of Notre Dame. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Joe loved sports of all kinds, but most especially, anything Notre Dame.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Matthew's Cathedral at a later date. An announcement will be published in the South Bend Tribune.
Joe will be laid to rest with his beloved wife Helen at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Davison, MI.
Expressions of sympathy on behalf of Mr. Gerow may be offered to the Sorin Society at the University of Notre Dame, Office of Development, 1100 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556. Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. The Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020