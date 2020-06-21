I. Joseph Gerow
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share I.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
I. Joseph Gerow

May 2, 1933 - April 15, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:30 PM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Matthew Cathedral, 1701 Miami Street, South Bend with visitation one hour prior to the Mass. See Palmer Funeral Homes website for full obituary.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved