Iam Peter Bhisitkul



March 7, 1929 - July 3, 2019



LAKELAND, FL - Iam Peter Bhisitkul, MD, passed away on July 3, 2019 at the age of 90. He died peacefully at home in Lakeland, Florida, surrounded by his family. Dr. Bhisitkul had a long career as a urologist in Niles, Michigan. He retired in 1999, and he and Cathy moved to Lakeland, Florida to be next door to their daughter, and to help raise her three children.



Iam was born and raised in Thailand. He graduated first in his class at Chulalongkorn University Medical School in Bangkok. He continued his training at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, Graduate Hospital in Philadelphia, and Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York. At the latter he met his wife to be, Cathy Murchake. Iam joined the Army and was a doctor at the base in Fort Hood, Texas. During the Vietnam War, he was posted to an Engineer Battalion in Thailand. After completing his military career as a Major, he and Cathy moved to Niles where he had his private practice and was affiliated with Pawating Hospital in Niles, Lee Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac, St. Joseph Hospital in Benton Harbor, and Berrien General Hospital in Berrien Springs.



Iam worked hard and enjoyed every day. He valued education. He was fond of golf, gardening, sports cars, and cooking. He was an avid investor. In Lakeland, he walked Lake Hollingsworth each morning. His wife and children and grandchildren were paramount to him.



He is survived by Cathy and his children: Robert Bhisitkul, MD, PhD, and his wife Sara MacPherson, JD, and their children, Iam, Lucie, and Jonah; Donna Bhisitkul, MD, and her husband Bret Henricks, MD, and their children, Andrea Henricks, MD, Aaron, and Anna; John Bhisitkul, MBA, and his daughter, Alexandra; and Thomas Bhisitkul, JD, and his wife Jackie Bhisitkul, PhD, and their children, Amelia, Gemma, Sonia, and Alexa.



Iam had a long and full life. He often expressed gratitude for the opportunities America gave him.



The Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Heath Funeral Home in Lakeland, Florida. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, any one wishing to may make a memorial donation to Bonnet Springs Park, bonnetsprings.com/donate, 415 South Kentucky Avenue, Lakeland, FL, 33801. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 5, 2019