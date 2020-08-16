1/1
Ida Z. Aho
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ida Z. Aho

July 9, 1929 - August 7, 2020

MISHAWAKA, IN -

Ida Z. Aho, 91, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Heritage Point.

Ida was born on July 9, 1929, in Montcoal, WV to Chris and Rose (Antonare) Zeleles. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, three brothers, and her former companion, Fred Daum.

Surviving are her daughter, Carolyn (Pasquale) Rulli Jr. of Mishawaka; a son, Douglas Aho of Womelsdorf, PA; two grandchildren, Gesumino Aho-Rulli and Rachel Palacio; two great-grandchildren, Ricardo Sanchez and Roque Sanchez; and a sister, Libby Davis of New Boston, OH.

Ida was a military W.A.V.E.S. Veteran. She met her former husband, William Aho while in the military. Ida received her master's degree in Geology from Notre Dame. She was a Science Teacher in Elkhart, Indiana, and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She enjoyed being with her family and friends. She loved to ski, play tennis, and bowl. As per her wishes, there will be no local services. Burial will take place in Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hahn Funeral Home
505 W. 8th Street
Mishawaka, IN 46544
574 255-1474
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hahn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved