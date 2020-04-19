|
|
Ike O'Connell
June 11, 1950 - April 14, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Ike O'Connell of Mishawaka, IN passed away on April 14, 2020, in Mishawaka, IN. He was born on June 11, 1950, in Cannelton, West Virginia to the late Andrew and Arabelle (Kassin) O'Connell.
Ike is survived by his longtime companion, Kathy Haringer; along with his children, Mistine Green, Isaiah O'Connell, and Leaf O'Connell; his brothers, Andrew “Fuzz” and Michael (Ann) O'Connell; and sister, Margaret Wright; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Pat O'Connell; and brother-in-law, Fred Wright.
Ike served his country during the Vietnam War, serving in The United States Army. He was a painter, retiring from Local #1118 after many years.
Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020