Dr. Ikeadi Maurice Ndukwu
March 21, 1958 - May 29, 2020
CHESTERTON, IN - Dr. Ikeadi Maurice Ndukwu, age 62, of Chesterton, IN, passed away suddenly on May 29, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1958 in River State, Nigeria, to Dr. Maurice D. Ndukwu, who preceded him in death and Ethel Ndukwu, who survives.
On October 12, 1991 in Brooklyn, NY, he married the love of his life, Denise Ndukwu, who survives in Chesterton.
He is survived by his wife and three loving children, Anulé Joy Ndukwu, Ikeadi Ndukwu, and Chima Ndukwu; his sister, Felicia Ndukwu; his brother and sister-in-law, Azuwuike and Krystal Ndukwu; his adoring nephews, Gregory Ohadoma, Azuwuike Ndukwu, and Ikechi Ndukwu; his adoring nieces, Keierra Ndukwu and her mother Marissa LaFoucade, and Gabriella Ndukwu and her mother Maria Angulo, nephew Roberto Barbier, and niece Erica Eastmond.
He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Violet Harper; his sisters-in-law, Renée Harper (husband Joseph) and Dr. Cheryl Eastmond, (husband Condell), his many aunts, cousins, and friends, and a host of relatives in Nigeria.
Maurice was also preceded in death by his brothers, John Ndukwu and Chima Ndukwu; and by his beloved grandmother, Agnes Onyerecha Nwanna.
Maurice served as a medical doctor for over 30 years, specializing in pulmonary and critical care and sleep medicine. After training and teaching at the Univ. of Chicago Hospitals, he came to Michigan City in 2000 to begin work at The Medical Group. He worked at Porter, St. Anthony, and La Porte Hospitals in the critical care units. Since founding a private practice in Michigan City with his best friend, Dr. Minesh Patel in 2007, Maurice has spent every day advocating and caring for the health of his community. He was a consummate professional and passionate about the latest treatments in pulmonary disease.
Maurice was a star athlete at New Milford High School in Connecticut and lettered in wrestling, track & field, and soccer. He was an active Boy Scout during his childhood and later transitioned into the fatherly scout role when his sons joined Boy Scout Troop 908. He realized his dream of hiking Philmont in 2011 with his nephew Ikechi, his oldest son, Ikeadi, and his troop. Above all, he was hardworking, ethical, moral, spiritual, a faithful, loving husband and father, and will be fondly remembered as an honest and sincere friend. Throughout his career and life, Maurice continued to retain a sense of humor and humility that endeared him to patients, colleagues, and friends alike.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maurice would have wanted the family and community to continue staying healthy and practice social distancing. For the safety of the family and the community at large, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is deemed safe to congregate.
Professional arrangements are entrusted to the White-Love Funeral Home, Chesterton, IN. Memories may be shared at www.whitelovefuneralhome.com or sent to the family at Ndukwu Family, c/o Denise Ndukwu, P.O. Box 2736, Chesterton, IN 46304.
March 21, 1958 - May 29, 2020
CHESTERTON, IN - Dr. Ikeadi Maurice Ndukwu, age 62, of Chesterton, IN, passed away suddenly on May 29, 2020. He was born on March 21, 1958 in River State, Nigeria, to Dr. Maurice D. Ndukwu, who preceded him in death and Ethel Ndukwu, who survives.
On October 12, 1991 in Brooklyn, NY, he married the love of his life, Denise Ndukwu, who survives in Chesterton.
He is survived by his wife and three loving children, Anulé Joy Ndukwu, Ikeadi Ndukwu, and Chima Ndukwu; his sister, Felicia Ndukwu; his brother and sister-in-law, Azuwuike and Krystal Ndukwu; his adoring nephews, Gregory Ohadoma, Azuwuike Ndukwu, and Ikechi Ndukwu; his adoring nieces, Keierra Ndukwu and her mother Marissa LaFoucade, and Gabriella Ndukwu and her mother Maria Angulo, nephew Roberto Barbier, and niece Erica Eastmond.
He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Violet Harper; his sisters-in-law, Renée Harper (husband Joseph) and Dr. Cheryl Eastmond, (husband Condell), his many aunts, cousins, and friends, and a host of relatives in Nigeria.
Maurice was also preceded in death by his brothers, John Ndukwu and Chima Ndukwu; and by his beloved grandmother, Agnes Onyerecha Nwanna.
Maurice served as a medical doctor for over 30 years, specializing in pulmonary and critical care and sleep medicine. After training and teaching at the Univ. of Chicago Hospitals, he came to Michigan City in 2000 to begin work at The Medical Group. He worked at Porter, St. Anthony, and La Porte Hospitals in the critical care units. Since founding a private practice in Michigan City with his best friend, Dr. Minesh Patel in 2007, Maurice has spent every day advocating and caring for the health of his community. He was a consummate professional and passionate about the latest treatments in pulmonary disease.
Maurice was a star athlete at New Milford High School in Connecticut and lettered in wrestling, track & field, and soccer. He was an active Boy Scout during his childhood and later transitioned into the fatherly scout role when his sons joined Boy Scout Troop 908. He realized his dream of hiking Philmont in 2011 with his nephew Ikechi, his oldest son, Ikeadi, and his troop. Above all, he was hardworking, ethical, moral, spiritual, a faithful, loving husband and father, and will be fondly remembered as an honest and sincere friend. Throughout his career and life, Maurice continued to retain a sense of humor and humility that endeared him to patients, colleagues, and friends alike.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maurice would have wanted the family and community to continue staying healthy and practice social distancing. For the safety of the family and the community at large, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is deemed safe to congregate.
Professional arrangements are entrusted to the White-Love Funeral Home, Chesterton, IN. Memories may be shared at www.whitelovefuneralhome.com or sent to the family at Ndukwu Family, c/o Denise Ndukwu, P.O. Box 2736, Chesterton, IN 46304.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.