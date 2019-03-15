Ilse Apfel



April 22, 1927 - March 12, 2019



ELKHART, IN - Ilse Hildegard Apfel, age 91, of Elkhart, passed away at Holy Cross Village in Notre Dame, Indiana on March 12, 2019. Ilse was born April 22, 1927 in Neustadt b/ Coburg, Germany to the late Herman and Clara Brautigam. On May 4, 1954, she married Horst A. Apfel in Germany. Horst preceded her in death, passing away in 2006.



Surviving are her sons, Norman Apfel and his wife Patricia, and Karl Apfel and his wife Julie. Surviving as well are six grandchildren: Athena, Abraham, Robert and his wife Leah, Rachael, Cody, and Caroline. Ilse was preceded in death by her sister, Herta Eckstein.



A private service will be held for Ilse at a later date. Cruz Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Osceola is assisting with the arrangements.



Ilse was employed for many years as a tailor at Gerber of Mishawaka. In her spare time, she and her husband Horst enjoyed dancing polkas. Ilse will also be remembered by her family and friends as an amazing cook.



In her memory, donations may be made to the Salvation Army.