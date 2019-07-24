Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
View Map
Imogene M. Schraw


1928 - 2019
Imogene M. Schraw

Nov. 13, 1928 - July 21, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Imogene Mae “Jene” Schraw, 90 years old, passed away at 11:25 a.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at her home. She was born on November 13, 1928 in South Bend to the late Ernest and Cecilia (Simon) Livengood. She has been a lifelong resident of South Bend. On October 10, 1948 in South Bend, Jene and Donald C. Schraw, Jr. were united in marriage. Donald preceded her in death on December 29, 2018. One sister, Lorraine Underwood and three brothers, Ernest Jr., Walter, and George Livengood all preceded in death.

Jene is survived by her two daughters, Donna (Fred) Mower of Carmel, IN and Carol A. Schraw of South Bend; two grandsons, Joshua Torres of St. Charles, IL and Carl Mower of Carmel; step-granddaughter, Rebecca (Chris) Sheridan of Westfield, IN; and two great-grandchildren, Colin and Elias.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan Street, South Bend. Minister Kevin Hartley will officiate. A private family burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jene Schraw may be donated to Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. The family would like to thank Elease Washington, Elayne Scott, Brenda Gurierri, Henrietta Cobbin, Groshonda McDonald, Trina Horton, and Sandy Magner for their private caregiving services. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 24, 2019
