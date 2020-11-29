1/1
Inez Beron
1924 - 2020
Inez Beron

April 8, 1924 - Nov. 22, 2020

LAKEVILLE, IN - Inez Beron, 96, peacefully passed to her heavenly home at 8:44 a.m., Sunday morning, November 22, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor, Wakarusa. She was born April 8, 1924 in Lakeville, IN to the late D. Lloyd and Olive (Ryman) Rensberger. On December 24, 1943, she married Earl F. Beron at St. John's Lutheran Church, North Liberty, IN.

Inez was born and grew up on Riley Road, Lakeville, and graduated from Lakeville High School in 1941. Earl and Inez built their home on Riley Road in 1950, raised seven children, and remained on the homestead until 2006.

Inez was preceded in death by her husband Earl on October 21, 2008; her daughter, Karen Sue Hicks on May 31, 2005; and her sister, Imogene Savill on July 20, 2011.

She is survived by her brother, Loren R. Rensberger of Plymouth; her children, Sharon (Jon) Bohannon of Bremen, Terrie Gates of Winona Lake, Fredric (Kris) Beron of Plymouth, Marsha (Randy) Sime of Bremen, Anita (Ken) McGuire of Pacific, MO, Bruce (Barbara) Beron of Elkhart, and son-in-law, Errett (Judy) Hicks of South Bend. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

The family thanks staffs at Heritage House, Nappanee, and Miller's Merry Manor, for their kind attention and care the past few years.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, at Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan St., Lakeville. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Vito Rulli officiating. Graveside services and burial will follow at Fair Cemetery, North Liberty.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Inez Beron may be donated to Great Commission Bible Institute, 790 Lake Denton, Avon Park, FL 33825, or World Missionary Press Inc., 19168 Co Rd 146, New Paris, IN 46553. Online condolences can be offered to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
DEC
2
Service
01:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
601 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
(574) 784-3119
