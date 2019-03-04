Ioanna Bilionis



April 20, 1923 - March 1, 2019



STEVENSVILLE, MI - Ioanna Bilionis, 95, of Stevensville, MI passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Caretel Inns of Lakeland. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Funeral Home, 2650 Niles Rd., St. Joseph, MI.



Ioanna was born on April 20, 1923 in Louka, Greece to the late Nicholas and Angeliki (Lambrakis) Kaplanis. She married Anastasios Bilionis in 1947, and they immigrated to the U.S. in November of 1963. Her husband preceded her in death in November of 1989. Ioanna was a member of Saint Andrew Greek Orthodox Church in South Bend, IN and also of the Annunciation & Agia Paraskevi Orthodox Church in New Buffalo, MI, as well as a member of the Good Samaritan and Ladies of Philoptochos Society. She loved gardening her many flowers, and entertaining by cooking and baking for family gatherings, especially for the holidays. She will be greatly missed.



Ioanna is survived by her four children, George (Chrysoula) Bilionis of Stevensville, MI, Louie (Maria) Bilionis of Stevensville, MI, Angie Kolovos of Athens, Greece, and Visilios (Karen) Bilionis of Nevada; grandchildren, Joanne, Tasos (Jamie), Peter (Laura), Joanna (Bill), Anastasia, George, Irene (Renos), and Ioanna (Antonis); great-grandchildren, Konstaninos, Eliana, Amara, Theodore, George, Bari, and Loukas; and her 97-year-old brother, Athanasios Kaplanis in Greece. She was also preceded in death by four sisters, three brothers, and a son-in-law, Kostantinos Kolovos.



Visitation with the family is on Tuesday, March 5, from 4:00-7:00pm at Starks & Menchinger Funeral Home. A Trisagion Prayer Service follows the visitation at 7:00pm at the funeral home. The church service is on Wednesday, March 6, at 12:00pm, at St. Andrew's Greek Orthodox Church, 52455 Ironwood Rd., South Bend, IN 46635, with Rev. Fr. George D. Konstantopoulos, Rev. Fr. Elias George Villis, and Rev. Fr. Demetrios Harper officiating. Burial will follow at Lincoln Township Cemetery, 5055 St. Joseph Ave., Stevensville, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to either church, St. Andrew's in South Bend or the Annunciation and Agia Paraskevi Church in New Buffalo; or to Caring Circle Hospice. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.