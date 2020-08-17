Iona E. Callander



July 2, 1921 - August 15, 2020



MISHAWAKA, IN -



Heaven will never be quite the same since August 15, 2020, when Iona Emmogene Callander entered the gates of glory with the ability to hear the birds and angels sing, and to see the beauty of golden streets surrounded by flowers with no dead blossoms or weeds. She was no doubt greeted by someone with a twinkle in his eyes, Elmo Welcome “Pete” Callander, whom she married on May 29, 1959 in Knox, Indiana.



Iona was born July 2, 1921 on the Old Ed Rhoades farm east of Woodland, Indiana to Franklin Benjamin and Julia Etta (Stroup) Keyser. On February 14, 1923, the Keyser family moved south of Crumstown to the junction of the Grapevine Creek and the Kankakee River, directly southwest of the Crumstown Cemetery, where they raised acres of sweet corn, pickles, beets, carrots, green beans, watermelon, cantaloupe, onions, and livestock.



Iona began first grade at the old red brick Crumstown School, a two-room building, with teacher Madaline McQuade. Around 1933, the Keyser family moved to North Liberty, where Iona completed 10th grade. She worked at Ball Band, Bendix, and later McCords Corp in Plymouth building cores for 14 years. After marrying, she and Elmo ran South Side Trailer Sales in South Bend on U.S. 31.



Iona is survived by three children, Sharon (Ronald) Leichty of Argos, IN, Raymond (Donna Kusmiez) Callander of Berrien Springs, MI, and Pamela (Steven) Nykiel of Colleyville, TX; seven grandchildren, Laura (Darrin) Miller, Damon (Carmen) Leichty, Heather (Aaron) Hill, Kimberly (Kenneth) Fuegos, Melody Callander, Stephanie Fugate, and Nathan Nykiel; two great-grandchildren, Christin and Ryan Jordan; and two great-great-grandchildren, Abigale and Abel Cadwallader.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Kenneth, Ruth, Iris, Minnie, Dollie, Leroy, Wayne, and Cleo.



Iona passed away peacefully at Northwoods Village in Mishawaka, Indiana. The family extols and thanks Northwoods for its many years of enduring care of their beloved.



The Funeral service will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Kaniewski Funeral Home at 3545 N. Bendix Drive in South Bend. Rev. Jerry Leroy Kissinger will officiate. Visitation will be held from 12:00 until 2:00 pm prior to the service. Burial will be in Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend, Indiana. Any memorial donation may be made to St. Margaret's House or the Center for the Homeless in South Bend, Indiana.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store