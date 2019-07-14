Iona Miller



March 18, 1934 - July 10, 2019



MISHAWAKA, IN - Iona Miller, 85, passed peacefully through the pearly gates of heaven to meet her maker and all his angels on July 10, 2019. Iona was born in Tyner, Indiana on March 18, 1934 to the late Halley and Sylvia Holderread. She had five brothers, Arno, Elden, Kenny, Harold, and Aaron, all deceased; and one living sister, Rebekah (Alfred) Lambright. Iona attended Jimtown High School in Elkhart, Indiana. On July 31, 1951, she married the love of her life, Annon Miller, Jr. Together, they had four children, Linda Hawkins (deceased), Cynthia (Alfred) Westfall, Robert (Darla) Miller, and Steven Miller, plus four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Iona was devoted to her family. Every Memorial Day, she would travel to Tyner to place flowers at her parents' gravesite. She also looked forward to reunions of the Holderread family every summer in Elkhart. Iona worked for 39 years in the deli/cashier department at K-Mart, making many friends through her work there. Iona was also a volunteer on the suicide hotline, helping people in need. She loved butterflies, garage sales, monkeys, popcorn, sad movies, and vacations, but nothing could make her happier than a Burger King frozen Coke on a hot day. Iona spent her childhood years in Tyner and Elkhart. She later moved to Mishawaka where she raised her family. In her later years, Iona lived at Tanglewood Trace. She enjoyed making new friends there and playing bingo every day. She also appreciated the assistance she received from the staff at Tanglewood. Iona was preceded in death by her husband, Annon; her daughter, Linda Hawkins; and a granddaughter, Laura Craig. Visitation will take place at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561 on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5-8 PM. A Funeral Service in Iona's honor will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1 PM at the Shepherd's Heart Fellowship Church, 58362 Beech Road, Osceola, IN 46561 with burial following in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. To leave an online condolence or sign the guest book, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 14, 2019