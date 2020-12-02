1/2
Irene A. DeBuysser
1930 - 2020
Irene A. DeBuysser

Aug. 8, 1930 - Nov. 30, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Irene A. DeBuysser, 90, passed away at 3:00am Monday, November 30, 2020 in the Sanctuary at Holy Cross.

Irene was born on August 8, 1930 in South Bend to Leopold and Magdelina (Vander Hayden) Heynssens. She was employed by Romy Hammes, was a baker at Monroe Grade School for 25 years, and was a bookkeeper for 35 years at Ric's Dental Lab. On February 3, 1951 in South Bend she married Francis “Frank” DeBuysser. He died on August 30, 2012.

Surviving are a daughter, Toni (Kevin) Swartz, two sons, Ric (Janet) DeBuysser and Randy (Elizabeth) DeBuysser; five grandchildren, Eric (Rachel), Jenell (Justin), Christopher (Stacey), John, and Elise; five great-grandchildren, Meg, Preston, Tanner, Anneliese, and Michael Joseph, a sister, Lea Spencer; and two brothers, Leopold Heynssens and George Heynssens.

Irene was a bowler, loved her dogs, boating on Lake Michigan, traveling in their RV, and baking kiefles, but most of all she loved her family. Her family would like to extend thanks to the staff of the Sanctuary at Holy Cross and Dr. Theodore Neumann for the care they provided to Irene.

Private services will be held. Zahoran Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Pet Refuge or the Humane Society. To leave an online condolence, visit our website, www.zahoran.com or our facebook page, Zahoran Funeral Home.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
