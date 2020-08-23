1/1
Irene A. Lewis Lain
Irene A. Lewis Lain

July 11, 1923 - August 20, 2020

NEW CARLISLE, IN - Irene A. Lewis Lain, 97, of New Carlisle, IN, passed away at 1:15 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at West Woods of Bridgman Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bridgman, MI.

She was born on July 11, 1923 to the late Frank and Mary (Mrozinski) Novak in Michigan City, IN and has lived most of her life in New Carlisle, IN. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Alice M. Moore, a sister, and four brothers.

Irene retired in 1985 from Howmet Aerospace Inc. in LaPorte, IN after 20 years of employment.

As Irene A. Novak, she married Harry A. Lewis, who preceded her in death. She then married Edward E. Lain, who also preceded her in death.

Irene is survived by three daughters, Bonnie L. (Rusty Williams) Lewis of Slidell, LA, Diana L. (Ray) Stanton of LaPorte, IN, and Mary A. (Darel) Kutemeier of Niles, MI; two sons, Richard A. (Eilene) Lewis of Springville, IN and Charles E. (Deb) Lewis of New Carlisle, IN, 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and numerous great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren.

Irene was an avid seamstress; she loved flowers, gardening, bowling, and the Chicago Cubs.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. EST Monday, August 24, 2020 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend, IN.

Funeral Services will take place at 2:00 p.m. EST Monday, August 24, 2020 at Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN, followed by a graveside committal service at 4:00 p.m. EST at Pine Lake Cemetery in LaPorte, IN.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, Inc., 922 E. Colfax Ave., P.O. Box 1835, South Bend, IN 46617.

To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
