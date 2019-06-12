Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Marczenko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Barbara Marczenko

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irene Barbara Marczenko Obituary
Irene Barbara Marczenko

July 19, 1923 - June 8, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Irene Barbara Marczenko, 95, of Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away at Golden Living Center, Mishawaka, on Saturday, June 8, 2019. She was born in Warsaw, Poland and moved to the United States following World War II. Irene worked as a Custodian at School City in Mishawaka for 22 years until her retirement. She loved gardening, game shows (Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune), Lawrence Welk, and the Pittsburg Steelers. She is survived by her four sons: Ed Marczenko, Pete (Melanee) Marczenko, Nick Marczenko, and Walter (Penny) Marczenko, all of Mishawaka; four grandchildren: Ashley, Caitlyn, Amber, and Matthew; along with six great-grandchildren: Brianna, Aubrey, Ajay, Madden, Lennox, and Eli. Private services will be held at a later date. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the St. Joseph County Humane Society. Bubb Funeral Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.