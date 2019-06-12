|
|
Irene Barbara Marczenko
July 19, 1923 - June 8, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Irene Barbara Marczenko, 95, of Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away at Golden Living Center, Mishawaka, on Saturday, June 8, 2019. She was born in Warsaw, Poland and moved to the United States following World War II. Irene worked as a Custodian at School City in Mishawaka for 22 years until her retirement. She loved gardening, game shows (Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune), Lawrence Welk, and the Pittsburg Steelers. She is survived by her four sons: Ed Marczenko, Pete (Melanee) Marczenko, Nick Marczenko, and Walter (Penny) Marczenko, all of Mishawaka; four grandchildren: Ashley, Caitlyn, Amber, and Matthew; along with six great-grandchildren: Brianna, Aubrey, Ajay, Madden, Lennox, and Eli. Private services will be held at a later date. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the St. Joseph County Humane Society. Bubb Funeral Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on June 12, 2019