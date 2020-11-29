Irene (Elbel) Dant
Aug. 14, 1929 - Nov. 23, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Irene (Elbel) Dant, born on August 14, 1929 was reunited in heaven with her mother, Lottie Ebel, father, John Ebel, brother, Norman Ebel and her husband, Joseph L. Dant Jr. early in the morning on November 23, 2020.
She was a graduate of South Bend Central High School, where she began her career at Singers of South Bend. She worked at Singers until it closed down, and kept in touch with all of her dear Singer friends.
Irene met her late husband, Joseph L. Dant Jr. at Bendix factory where they both worked for many years. Joseph and Irene were married on May 14, 1960 and they stayed married until Joseph went to heaven in 1999.
Irene is survived by her four children, Steven (Carol) Dant, David J. Dant, Fred Dant, and Jaime (Tammy) Dant; and her seven grandchildren, Michael (Emily) Dant, Kristina (Terrell) Dant, Alex Dant, Erica Dant, Jessica Dant, Nathan Dant, and Ryan Dant.
Irene was the secretary at Bowlers Country Club until she decided to retire to take care of her grandchildren. She loved to golf and bowl so much that she continued to go to Bowlers Country Club for many years after her retirement. She joined the women's golf league during the summer and the women's bowling league in the winter. Irene also loved playing cards with her beloved friends multiple times a week, and eagerly taught her children and grandchildren all her favorite games, which she loved playing with them whenever the opportunity presented itself.
Irene will be dearly missed. Her memory will be carried on in the hearts of her loved ones, especially when they sit down to play a rousing game of Euchre.
Per Irene's wishes, no services will be held. Condolences can be made at www.sjfh.net
.