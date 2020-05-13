Irene Dolores Chwalek
June 7, 1932 - May 11, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Irene Chwalek, 87, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Sanctuary at Holy Cross.
Irene was born June 7, 1932 to the late Alex and Gladys (Nycz) Dlugosz. On April 24, 1954 Irene married Ted Chwalek in St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Ted preceded her in death on October 18, 1999. Irene was also preceded in death by her sister, Helen Golubski.
Those left to cherish the memory of Irene include her children, Carol (Gary) Main, Julie (Bill) Scholl, Fred (Peggy) Chwalek, Donna (Jim) Quickstad, and Claire (Rick) Stefaniak; grandchildren, Lindsey (Brandon) & Ben Main, Michael (Abby) & Stefanie (Matt) Scholl, Kelly (George IV) Jones, Justyna, Damian & Patryck Chwalek, Erica, Kevin (Julie) & Christopher (Brenda) Quickstad, Bradley (Taylor), Patrick & Scott Stefaniak; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Nicole, & Nolan Edle, Quinn Quickstad, Ainsley Scholl, and Carter Chwalek; brother, Chester (Theresa) Dlugosz; sister, Mary Zack; and many beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Our mom never drove, but thanks to family and friends, she was able to go to Holy Family bingo, Harvest House, Grandmothers Club, Golden Cluster, and her long time Canasta Club. She was also a member of Holy Family's Altar and Rosary Society. Irene (Busia) loved to read, cross stitch, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be Friday, May 15, 2020, with visitation 10:30 am to 12:30 pm in St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm in Holy Family Catholic Church, followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery. Social distancing practices and masks are required for services.
Irene enjoyed watching her grandson Damian participate in the Summer Games Softball Tournament in North Carolina. Donations can be made in her honor to Special Olympics North Carolina, online at SONC.net or by downloading a mail-in form and sending to Special Olympics North Carolina, 2200 Gateway Centre Blvd., Ste. 201, Morrisville, NC 27560-9122, or to Holy Family Catholic Church, 56405 Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 13, 2020.