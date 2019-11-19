|
Irene E. Yockey
Oct. 29, 1926 - Nov. 18, 2019
PLYMOUTH, IN - Irene E. Yockey, 93, of Plymouth, passed away at 12:40 am, Monday, November 18, 2019 in Signature Health Care of Bremen. Irene was born on October 29, 1926, the daughter of Jesse L. and Hazel E. (Seltenright) Ritchey. On January 28, 1945, she married Elwyn L. Yockey. He passed away on July 1, 1982. Irene is survived by her daughter, Rita (Larry) Thornton of Plymouth; three grandchildren, Jessica (fiance Adam Meneely) Thornton, Jennifer (Tim) Sullivan, and Julie (Aaron) Sprague, and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; two children, Beverly Ann and Devon; and granddaughter, JoAnn. Irene was well known in the community for her excellent piano and organ playing. She also taught many to play piano in her home as well as in the South Bend and Elkhart area. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 pm, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. A Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, November 21, 2019 in the mausoleum chapel of New Oak Hill Cemetery, 1300 Chester St., Plymouth, IN 46563. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019