Irene F. Ege
March 8, 1942 - Oct. 26, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Irene was a beautiful and gracious person with an ever present, engaging smile and a compassionate spirit. Her favorite times were with her family and friends, sharing their lives' fortunes, their laughter, and their love. Born to Theodore and Anna Dylewski (Putek), Irene was a 1960 member of Washington H.S. In Pomona, CA, on February 7, 1962, she married Ronnie Ege. Irene graduated from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Nashua, NH, in 1987 and earnestly pursued her career, retiring in 2008 as a Pharmaceutical Research Coordinator. She was an adventurous soul and regaled in the opportunity that her and Ronnie's frequent moves presented, to make new friends and explore new places. Before returning to Indiana in 1992, Irene resided in 12 different states and Germany - allowing her to visit all 48 contiguous states and seven additional foreign countries. For over 40 years, she delighted in the antics of the several parrots that she lovingly adopted and trained. Embracing her lifelong interest in crafts, Irene was expertly skilled in embroidery, needle point, macramé, knitting, crochet, and tole painting and was also a doll and teddy bear collector. She was a long-time member of the Order of the Eastern Star and St. Monica's church. Surviving, are her husband, sister, Mary Scott, brothers, Richard and Eugene (Barbara), sisters-in-law, Lorrie Ege and Susan Burcham, brother-in-law, Jerry Burcham, many nieces and nephews and their families, and her special friends, June Yarbrough, Beverly and Jerry Otolski, Linda Stone, and Eric Jumper. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial, and Irene will be laid to rest at Deception Pass, Whidbey Island, WA.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020