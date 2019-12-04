Home

PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Portage
2700 Willowcreek Road
Portage, IN 46368
1-219-763-9800
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church
2949 Willowcreek Rd.
Portage, IN
View Map
Resources
Irene (Replin) Garber

Irene (Replin) Garber Obituary
Irene (Replin) Garber

November 29, 2019

MISHAWAKA, IN - Irene (Replin) Garber, age 99, of Mishawaka, formerly of Portage, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Steven) Tonkovich; daughter-in-law, Krystyn Replin; two sisters, Louise (late Eddie) Losinski and Joyce (John) Allesandrini; grandchildren: Michael (Penny Boumis) Replin, Deron Replin, Marc (Tammy) Replin; Kristopher Replin, Scott (Jennifer) Tonkovich, and Kelli (James) Mackey, 11 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husbands, Edwin Replin and Michael Garber; son, Dennis Replin; parents, Martin and Katherine (Nee Gallas) Povlock; brother, Clem Povlock; and sisters, Lillian Byers and Christine Senderak.

Irene married Edwin Replin in 1940. She was born in Chesterton and was a graduate of Chesterton High School. Irene was the co-owner of Eddies Meats at 49th and Broadway, Gary. She was an avid Cubs fan and loved to dance.

Family and friends may gather at Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service, 2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 10:30 from Pruzin Brothers Chapel and 11:00 a.m. from Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, with Rev. Kevin McCarthy officiating. At rest in Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. All times are C.S.T. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Waterford staff and the Center for Hospice.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019
