Irene Grzeszczyk
May 20, 1924 - Feb. 11, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Irene Grzeszczyk, 95, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, after a brief illness. Irene was born May 20, 1924 in South Bend to the late Frank and Agnes (Wierzbinski) Grzeszczyk. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Phyllis and Evelyn Grzeszczyk, and Dorothea (Grzeszczyk) Chmielowiec.
Left to cherish the memory of Irene include: her nephews, James A. (Lane) Mellowitz of Indianapolis and David M. (Judith) Chmielowiec of Hilton Head, SC; great-nephew, Keller J. Mellowitz of Muncie; niece, Theresa (Gary) Blacketor; great-nephews, Billy & Michael Blacketor; and cousin, Paul Grzeszczyk, all of South Bend; and best friend, Kathy Baugher.
Irene was a graduate of South Bend Catholic High School. She was a parishioner of St. Hedwig Catholic Church and a member of their Rosary Society. She was also a frequent mass attendee at Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Church where Father Kevin Bauman always made her feel welcome, and a member of their Sacred Heart Rosary St. Anne Society. Irene retired in 1989 after many years with Liberty Mutual Insurance, where she was a supervisor. She enjoyed traveling with her sisters, gardening, rooting for the Fighting Irish and spending time with family and friends. Irene was known and respected for her kindness, civity and independence.
Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday, February 24, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 5:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at St. Hedwig Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Irene's memory to St. Hedwig or Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Church. The family gratefully thanks Theresa Blacketor and Kathy Baugher for their years of friendship to Irene and their devoted loving care and support that helped her live independently in her own home till the very end. They also thank Home Instead caregivers Lynne Browne and Leatrice Bradley for their compassionate care of Irene in her final years. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 22, 2020