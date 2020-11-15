Irene Kuzbay



March 12, 1921 - Nov. 6, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - An only child born to Mary & Eugene Rudich, who immigrated from Hungary to the U.S. in 1913, Irene has been a lifelong resident of South Bend. She is survived by her three children, Robert Kuzbay, Janet Kuzbay, & Mary Nemes along with three grandchildren. Per the family's wishes there will be no public service. The family will gather privately at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel is assisting the Kuzbay family. Contributions in memory of Irene to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burdett Dr., South Bend. See Palmer Funeral Home website for the full obituary.





