Irene L. Sienicki
July 24, 1924 - July 6, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN - Irene L. (Stopczynski) Szymarek Sienicki, residing in Mishawaka, passed away at 1:20 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Springer Healthcare, Mishawaka at the age of 95 years old.
She was born July 24, 1924 in New Carlisle, Indiana, to the late Enoch and Lottie (Leda) Stopczynski and was a lifetime resident of South Bend. Irene worked in sales for Gilberts Clothing, South Bend for 34 years.
On June 15, 1946 she married Sylvester “Sally” Szymarek who preceded her in death on March 15, 1998. Irene would later marry her second husband, John J. Sienicki on her birthday, July 24, 1999. John preceded her in death on April 29, 2011.
Irene had a love of gardening and tending her flowers; she enjoyed dancing and reading. She also was an avid golfer and enjoyed it until she was in her 90's. Irene had a kind heart and it could be said that over the years she never met a stranger.
Irene leaves behind her daughter, Sandra Lynn Pfeifer of Granger, IN, son, Thomas (Jode) Szymarek of North Liberty, IN; grandchildren, Gregory (Tiffany) Szymarek, Mikael (Lesley) Szymarek, Nikolas (Jamie) Szymarek, Jamie (Aaron) Marchetti, Corey Pfeifer, Gabby Pfeifer; and great-grandchildren, Lukas, Evelyn, Colin, Madeline, William, Anthony, Trenton, and Chloe. Irene is also survived by her brothers, Stanley Stopczynski of South Bend, IN and Enoch “Doc” Stopczynski of Walkerton, IN. Along with her parents and husbands she is preceded in death by her sister, Elsie, and brothers, Joseph, Bert, and Benjamin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Anthony de Padua at 2114 Jefferson Boulevard, South Bend, IN 46617 with one hour of visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Father Ben Muhlenkamp will officiate.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, 922 E. Colfax Avenue, South Bend, IN 46617. Online condolences to the family may be sent at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
. Arrangements are under the care of Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel.