Irene M. Beelaert



August 24, 1925 - Feb. 24, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Irene M. Beelaert, 93, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka on Sunday afternoon, February 24. Irene was born on August 24, 1925 to Vincent and Martha Piechocki.



A life-long resident of South Bend, Irene married Emiel Beelaert in September 1958 at St. Adalbert Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on January 10, 2000. She worked as a model for Robertson, and later as a part-time employee of South Bend Uniform. Irene was the proud mother of four and attended Holy Family Catholic Church. Irene was an involved member of St. John the Baptist Altar and Rosary Society, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary #357, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Irene is survived by three children, Saundra M. (Randy) Kosinski of Xenia, OH, Karen A. Beelaert of South Bend, and Gregory J. (Bryan Barr) Beelaert of South Bend; other children, William G. (Debbie) Beelaert of Granger, IN and Mark (Christina) Beelaert of Sun Valley, ID; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Rosemary (George) Metz of South Bend; special nephews, Michael and Bryan Babicz, both of South Bend; along with a host of extended family members and friends. Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Phillip; sisters Henrietta Markiewicz and Margaret Babicz; and brother Alfred Piechocki.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 56405 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619. There will be a Rosary said at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call on the family for visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to services at the church. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Irene's honor to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 2004 Ironwood Circle #140, South Bend, IN 46635 or Monastery of the Poor Clares, 1175 N. 300 W., Kokomo, IN 46901. Palmer Funeral Home - West Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary