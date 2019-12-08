|
|
Irene M. Suth
Sept. 25, 1919 - Dec. 2, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Irene M. Suth, 100, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 in Sprenger Nursing Facility.
Irene was born September 25, 1919 in South Bend to the late Joseph and Anna Kil. On April 26, 1941 Irene married Emery Suth; he preceded her in death on November 4, 1990. Irene was also preceded in death by her sons-in-law, Daniel Conboy and Raymond Lentych, 7 sisters, and 2 brothers.
Survivors of Irene include her children, Maureen Suth, Michael (Donna) Suth, Janeen Conboy, Phyllis Lentych; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Hoosier Spring Company Inc. was founded by Emery and Irene Suth and is still thriving today. Irene was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; family meant the world to her and brought her the most joy. Family holidays in her home were very important to her, she especially loved to cook for everyone. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards and board games.
Visitation will be held 10:00 am - 11:00 am, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in the St. Matthew Cathedral. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019