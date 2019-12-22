|
Irene Mary Szynski
May 24, 1927 - Dec. 19, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Our beloved Mom passed away on December 19, 2019. Irene M. Szynski was born May 24, 1927 to Ferdinand and Hattie (Trudzinski) Polonka. On May 10, 1947 she married Frank “Bill” Szynski, who preceded her in death on February 24, 2007.
She is survived by her daughters, Christine (Tye) Kingery and Lorraine (Jeff Foster) Szynski; and son, David (Kim Hensley) Szynski of Edwardsburg, MI. Irene is also survived by her granddaughter, Nicole (Ray) Porter of Niles, MI; one great-granddaughter, Evelyn Porter; and her baby brother, John (Mary Ann) Polonka. Irene was preceded in death by her sisters, Ann Lewandowski, Stella Pyclik, and Bernice Smudzinski; a brother, Fred Polonka; and her parents.
Mom was a lifelong parishioner of St. Adalbert Catholic Church. She worked with food most of her life and always dreamed of having her own restaurant. She accomplished her dream by opening Irene's Lunch in 1970 on Western Ave. She and dad worked side by side until they retired in 1996. Mom and dad took the whole family on many vacations including Hawaii three times. She especially loved Florida and picking up seashells.
She missed her husband Bill very much after he died. Later, God brought a special friend into her life, Louie Seago. All of her kids were grateful that he brought back some happiness to her final years. Mom always loved flowers and was proud of her rose garden when she was a young mother. She always wanted to live on the lake and accomplished that dream by living on Garver Lake for many years. Mom, we will miss you and all of our fun trips together.
A special thanks to all her caregivers at the Sanctuary at Holy Cross and to the Center of Hospice for all their kindness.
Visitation will be held 3:00PM to 7:00PM Thursday, December 26, 2019 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 4:30PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00AM on Friday, December 27, 2019 in St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019