Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
3718 South Michigan Street
South Bend, IN 46614
(574) 291-5880
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Mikesell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Mikesell


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Mikesell Obituary
Irene Mikesell

Dec. 24, 1947 - Oct. 9, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Irene R. Mikesell, 71, passed away Wed., Oct. 9, 2019. Survivors include daughters, Tracy (Jay) Burks & Lynn Mikesell; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Derek, & David Burks, & Merle Mikesell; sisters, Janyce Ogle & Mary Rollings; & brothers, James (Coleen) Hughes, Jr. & Edward Hughes. She is preceded in death by her husband, David. Private family services will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Guisinger Chapel
Download Now