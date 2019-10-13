|
Irene Mikesell
Dec. 24, 1947 - Oct. 9, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Irene R. Mikesell, 71, passed away Wed., Oct. 9, 2019. Survivors include daughters, Tracy (Jay) Burks & Lynn Mikesell; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Derek, & David Burks, & Merle Mikesell; sisters, Janyce Ogle & Mary Rollings; & brothers, James (Coleen) Hughes, Jr. & Edward Hughes. She is preceded in death by her husband, David. Private family services will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019