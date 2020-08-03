1/1
Irene Miller
Irene Miller

June 3, 1945 - August 1, 2020

BREMEN, IN - Irene (Helmuth) Miller, age 75, of Bremen, Indiana died at 9:25 PM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at home. She was born June 3, 1945 in Nappanee, Indiana to Levi and Anna Helmuth. Irene accepted Christ in her youth and loved her Lord and Savior. She was a lifetime resident of Nappanee with Phoenix as her winter home. On October 25,1962 she married Mahlon A Miller.

She is survived by her husband Mahlon and her children, Linda (Thomas) Mast of Nappanee IN, Lauranna (Alpha) Miller of Owenton, KY, Lucretia (Larry) Hochstetler of Bremen IN, Matthew (Pam) Miller of Bremen IN, Marcus (Debra) Miller of Nappanee IN, and Joyce (Joel) Helmuth of Nappanee, IN, 33 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, a son, Mahlon Mark, a granddaughter, Lynell Irene Hochstetler, brothers, Joe and Crist; and sisters, Florence Miller, Laura Yoder, and Mary Shrock.

Family and friends may call 6-8 PM Monday and 2-4 and 6-8 Tuesday, August 3 & 4, at Sammlung Platz, 758 N. Tomahawk Trail, Nappanee, IN. Funeral will be held Wednesday at 10 AM at Nappanee Missionary Church, State Road 19 North, Nappanee, with burial at Maple Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Nappanee Boys and Girls Club.

Arrangements with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home
950 N. Main St
Nappanee, IN 46550-1002
(574) 773-3173
