Irene Nesbit
July 20, 1921 - August 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Irene C. Nesbit, 99, of South Bend, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born July 20, 1921 in New Britain, Connecticut, to Paul and Casmira “Carrie” (Szembek) Nurczyk both of whom preceded her in death.
On August 18, 1945, Irene married Dr. Julius S. Nesbit, D.O. in New Britain, Connecticut. They lived in New York, Iowa, and Pennsylvania before settling in South Bend in 1954.
Irene was a stay-at-home Mom and homemaker until the time of her husband's death in 1977. From 1978 to 1990 she worked as a Title I Teacher's Aide for South Bend Community School Corporation. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Parish and later Sacred Heart Parish at the University of Notre Dame. For many years she was a member of Rosary Society, Daughters of Isabella, Christ Child Society, and was a Bluebird/Campfire Leader. She enjoyed reading, ceramics, crocheting, and was an avid Notre Dame and Purdue sports fan, and was a loving Grandmother and “GG”.
Irene is survived by two children, Ellen (Gary) West of Mishawaka and Stephen (Lauren Roe) Nesbit of Dallas, Texas; six grandchildren, Eric (Meghan) West, Andrew West, Alexander (Elizabeth) West, Jason Nesbit, Alexandra (Chris) Nesbit-Collinson, and Will Nesbit; three great-grandchildren, Hayden, Ainsley, and Addie West; a brother, Paul (Nancy) Nurczyk, Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Julius Nesbit in 1977; a son, Richard Nesbit in 1979; and siblings, Raymond Nurczyk, Eleanor Mlynarski, Claire Granski, Jean Shannis, and Stanley Nurzyk.
The family would like to express thanks to Dr. Russell Miller and his staff at Visiting Physicians Association and Senior Helpers and staff, especially Paulette, for two and a half years of loving care. A special thanks also to Dr. Damian Dieter, Fr. James Bracke, C.S.C., and Deacon Bill Gallagher for their care and support, and Grace Hospice of Indiana for the excellent care they provided Irene the last six weeks of her life.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am EDT, on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Parish Center (Moreau Drive) at Notre Dame. Visitation with the family will take place one hour before the Mass. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park, Granger.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mishawaka Penn Harris Public Library, 209 Lincolnway East, Mishawaka, IN 46544 or Grace Hospice of Indiana, 5438 W. Brick Road, South Bend, IN 46628, to purchase circulating materials for children dealing with death and funerals.
Arrangements are under the care of Goethals & Wells Funeral Home, Mishawaka.
