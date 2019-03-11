Irene Ruth McGann



Oct. 22, 1929 - Mar. 09, 2019



SOUTH BEND - Irene Ruth McGann went to the Lord after 89 wonderful years on this earth.



She was born in Mishawaka, IN on October 22, 1929 to the late Martin J. and Margaret (Weinkauf) Boehnlein. On June 24th, 1950, she married the love of her life, Donald “Bud”McGann. They were married for 64 years and produced an amazing family together. He preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory are seven children: Kathleen (Bill) Reitz of Downingtown, PA, Donna (Ken) Kohart of Tallmadge, OH, Patricia (Craig) Power of Porter, TX, Mary R. McGann and Virginia “Ginny” McGann of Mishawaka, Beth (Bob) Beyke of Indianapolis, and Michael W. (Betty) McGann of Mishawaka. She also had fifteen siblings who have all preceded her in death; thirteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, who adored her.



Irene was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother “Gigi”. Irene was a long time member of St. Joseph Parish, Mishawaka. For the last 6 years Irene was a parishioner at Sanctuary at St. Paul's and a member of the st. Paul's handbell choir. She loved spending time with her family and will be greatly missed by many.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the chapel at the Sanctuary of St. Paul's at 10:00 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, on Wednesday, March 13. Friends may call 4 to 7 pm Tuesday at McGann Hay Funerals / Cremations / Gatherings, 2313 E. Edison Rd., near Ironwood. The Rosary will be prayed at 4 pm.



Memorial contributions may be made in Irene's memory to the Handbell choir at St. Paul's.



Memorial contributions may be made in Irene's memory to the Handbell choir at St. Paul's.