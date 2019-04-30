Home

August 24, 1924 - April 29, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Irene S. Wlodarski, 94, of South Bend, passed away on Monday April 29, 2019. She was born on August 24, 1924, in South Bend, to the late Steve and Anna (Horvath) Chizar and was a lifelong area resident. On May 10, 1947, as Irene S. Chizar, she married Chester M. Wlodarski, who survives. Also surviving are her sons, Randy (Sandy) Wlodarski of Granger and Gary (Debbie) Wlodarski of South Bend; two grandchildren, Ashlyn T. and Alexius L. Wlodarski; and several special nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Dustin M. Wlodarski, a sister, Nancy Szemere and five brothers, Louis and Steve Horvath, and Nick, Bill, and Joe Chizar. Mrs. Wlodarski worked in Data Entry at Associates for 30 years, before retiring in 1986. She was a Parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and loved to read and garden. There will be no services, cremation will take place. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545-5234. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019
