Irene Sadural



June 29, 1920 - July 3, 2020



WALKERTON, IN - Irene Sadural passed away on July 3 in Walkerton, IN. Irene was born on June 29, 1920, to George and Mary Kalafat, and was a lifelong resident of South Bend. While Irene was waitressing at a downtown diner, she met Manuel Sadural, a recent Army Veteran and newly hired police officer. Manuel quickly became a “regular” at the diner, eventually winning Irene's heart. They were married on April 30, 1946, and spent the next 57 years together, until Manuel's death in 2002. Through their own examples, Irene and Manuel demonstrated the values of service and loyalty to country, community, and family.



Besides her husband, Irene is preceded in death by her daughter, Maria Balogh, and grandson, Michael Balogh. Also preceding Irene are her siblings: James Kalafat, Bill Kalafat, John Kalafat, and sister, Bessie Nitsos. Surviving Irene are her sons, Joseph (Sandra) Sadural, James (Cheril) Sadural, and son-in-law, David Balogh. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Thomas (Heather) Balogh, Jennifer Sadural, Stephanie (Matt) Heincker, Kelly (Travis) Stombaugh, Adrienne Sadural, and Alex (Krystal) Sadural. Irene will also be missed by her great-grandchildren: Lilly Balogh, Ariana Steinke, Levi Heincker, Olivia Heincker, Ava Heincker, Noah Sadural, and Jacob Sadural. Irene has a sister, Amelia Morris (age 105), whom she had the opportunity to visit in recent weeks.



Irene's greatest treasures were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She took great pride in her family's accomplishments. She generously helped with the raising of grandchildren, but did not hesitate to issue a reprimand when needed in order to instill the values of respect and responsibility. Irene is best known for her role as care-giver. She dedicated herself to the care of an ailing mother, and then her husband, for many years without complaint. Irene was grateful to have the strength and ability that allowed her to live in her own home and be as self-reliant as possible until recently. “Yiayia”, as she was known to her grandchildren, saw the importance of passing the traditions of her Greek heritage on to her family. She was a pillar of strength to her family. She has left a legacy of devotion and sacrifice for her family to remember and aspire to.



Arrangements for Irene are being made by Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer Chapel, 521 N. William St., South Bend. A private service will be officiated by Father George Konstantopoulos, of St. Andrew's Greek Orthodox Church, on Wednesday, July 8. Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery, where Irene will be laid to rest with her husband, Manuel. The family would like to thank the entire staff of Miller's Merry Manor in Walkerton for the wonderful care and attention they have given to Irene during her final months.





