Irene Soley



Oct. 14, 1925 - Sept. 13, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Irene Soley of Indianapolis, IN passed away Sun., Sept. 13. She was born to Nicholas and Hannah (Donovan) Sharbak in 1924. Her family eventually relocated to South Bend, IN, where she worked as an administrative assistant in education for many years. She is survived by sons, Daniel (Dare), Gerald (Mary), & George (Joyce), grand and great-grandchildren; nieces & nephews, & preceded in death by husband Nicholas, sisters Mary, Ellen, and Joan; and brother, Edward. She will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Private services planned for future date.





