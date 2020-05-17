Irene (nee Wojcik) Wojtas



Oct. 25, 1919 - May 12, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Irene “Busia” Wojtas, age 100, departed this earthly world on May 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene (1977) and two sons, Richard M. (“Richiu”) in 1994 and Stanley J. (“Stasiu”) in 2015. Her beloved parents and seven of eight siblings have certainly welcomed her with open arms.



Born October 25, 1919 on a farm in a village in southwestern Poland named Glowczyce, Irene was the fifth of nine children. Her youngest living brother, Zigmund “Ziggy” Wojcik, still resides in Poland along with many nieces and nephews and their children.



At the end of WWII, and her time as forced labor on German farms, she was relocated to a refugee camp in Wildfecken, Germany where she met and married Eugeniusz (“Gene”) Wojtas and gave life to two children, Elzbieta and Janek. In 1951, the two parents with their two children and two suitcases, immigrated to America and settled in South Bend, Indiana. Three more children, Stanley, Richard and Teresa completed their family.



She will forever be in the hearts of her remaining children, Elizabeth (Phil) Slatt, John (Karen) Wojtas, and Teresa (Marty) Toth. And always ready to share Jello, Kit-Kats, pierogis and nalesniki in her memory are her 17 grandchildren: Beth (Chris) Slatt-Hebenstreit, Mary, Vince, Andy (Emily) Slatt, Victoria (Alex) Slatt-Friley, Aaron (Heather) and Jared (Sarah) Wojtas, Kristen (Erik) Berg, Lisa Swieczkowska, Tracy, Shell, Rich (Jody), Mike (Olivia), Bill (Jessica) Wojtas, and Rachael, Ryan and Alex Toth. May her 14 “grand-grand-children” and two “great-gran-grans” think of her when they see flowers, especially roses, and hear the chirping of birds.



Irene grew up with very little and therefore saved nearly everything. But not a day went by without her giving to someone else, even if all she had to give was a smile and a kiss on the cheek or a squeeze of the hand. Her crocheted booties and blankets will continue to warm her family's feet and hearts.



A devout Catholic, she spent her years in the U.S as a parishioner of St. Casimir Catholic Church where she participated in the Rosary Society, enjoyed their bunco parties and bingo. She loved music, especially a good polka or anything by Bobby Vinton. Her unshakable faith and love for the Blessed Mother Mary is what gave her the strength to continue to live for her family, especially the most recent birth of dearest Sophia Diane, whom she met, through a window, but never got to hold. In Irene's memory, her family asks only for a celebratory Hail Mary, as she is now reunited with her God, her beloved parents, her husband and two sons whom she was eager to see again.



On account of the pandemic, a celebration of life, with many flowers and plants, will be held over the summer. Details forthcoming.





