Irene Zoe
Van Wanzeele
June 10, 1924 - Jan. 26, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Irene Zoe Van Wanzeele, 95, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 in the Hospice House of St. Joseph County surrounded by loving family. Irene was born June 10, 1924 in New Carlisle to the late Emil and Elizabeth (Packee) Dhaeze. On August 23, 1945 Irene married Robert Van Wanzeele; he preceded her in death on December 24, 2005. Irene was also preceded in death by her brothers, Gentiel & Edward Dhaeze; and sisters, Valaria Sheaf, Mary Scelzo, and Jeanette Potter. Left to cherish the memory of Irene includes her children, Don (Brenda) Van Wanzeele and Dean Van Wanzeele; grandchildren, Tammi (Kevin) Markovich, Lisa (Robert) Rea, Anita (Andy) Dickey, & Jennifer Mann, 8 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces & nephews. Irene was a charter member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, the Altar and Rosary Society, and the Senior Club. She was a member of the Teamsters Local 5 Senior Club and German Township Senior Club. Irene also enjoyed playing bingo. Visitation for Irene will be 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME, 824 S. Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 4:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Friday, January 31, 2020 in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, South Bend, Indiana 46637. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020