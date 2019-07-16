Home

Irma Eichorst Obituary
Oct. 22, 1928 - July 13, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Irma Eichorst, 90, lifelong resident of South Bend, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 in her residence.

She was born October 22, 1928 in South Bend, to the late William and Ida Knebel.

Irma graduated from Riley High School. She was a homemaker and a member of the New Apostolic Church of South Bend.

On January 14, 1950 in South Bend, Irma married Herbert Eichorst; he preceded her in death on September 6, 2003.

Surviving are her four sons, Robert (Kaye) Eichorst of Goshen, Thomas Eichorst, John Eichorst, and Richard Eichorst all of South Bend. Also surviving are her five grandchildren, Rob (Melissa) Eichorst, Ann (Brent) Olson, Erika Eichorst, Michelle Eichorst, and Shelby Baker, along with seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Carol Klaybor; and two brothers, Delbert and Paul Knebel.

A Memorial Service will take place at 7:00pm Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Palmer Funeral Home - Guisinger Chapel, 3718 South Michigan Street, South Bend. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday evening from 6:00pm until time of service.

Burial will be at a later date at the Southlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the New Apostolic Church of South Bend, 5602 Ironwood Road, South Bend, Indiana 46614.

Online condolences may be directed to the Eichorst family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on July 16, 2019
