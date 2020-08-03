1/1
Irma Gene Wittenberg

Irma Gene Wittenberg

Oct. 21, 1926 - July 22, 2020

NOTRE DAME, IN - Irma Gene Barr Wittenberg passed away on July 22, 2020. Gene is survived by her daughters, Jayne (Ron) Stenger and Susan (Buck) Miller; and grandchildren, Ryan, Mary Kate, Savannah, and Jackson.

“In order to minimize the exposure of Covid-19, the Funeral service for Irma Gene Wittenberg will now be private. Our family appreciates the love and support of everyone.”

Palmer Funeral Home - Welsheimer Chapel is assisting the family with all arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at the Palmer Funeral Home website.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 3, 2020.
