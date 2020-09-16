1/1
Irma Jean Daube
1933 - 2020
Irma Jean Daube

Dec. 23, 1933 - Sept. 12, 2020

LA PORTE, IN - Irma Jean (Hayter) Daube, 86, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. Irma was born on December 23, 1933 at Fairview Hospital in La Porte, IN, to Ernest Charles and Irma Ruth (Perkins) Hayter. On August 1, 1953 at Tracy United Methodist Church in Hamlet, IN, she married Charles “Ted” Theodore Daube. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on March 3, 2018. Surviving are her children, Michael (Kelly) Daube of Walkerton and Susan Daube of Indianapolis; two grandchildren, Julia (Quinn Ricker) Likens of Pendleton and Derek (Kelly) Daube of Walkerton; two great-grandchildren, Rosemary and George Likens; brother, Robert (Patty) Hayter of Clovis, NM; brother-in-law, James (Lois) Daube; sisters-in-law, Nancy and Joyce Daube, eight nieces and nephews, and numerous beloved cousins. Irma was preceded by her parents and her husband, Ted. Irma was a graduate of Union Township High School and attended Ball State where she received her teaching credentials. She worked as a teacher and substitute at Kingsford Heights Elementary, Walkerton Elementary, and LaPaz/Lakeville Corporation. Irma worked as Johnson Township Clerk and Deputy Assessor for 28 years. She was also employed as a County Government employee in the Assessor's Office. Irma served the Republican Party as Precinct Committee person for years, but the “jobs” she loved the most were homemaker, farmer's wife, gardener, mother, and grandmother. Irma was a lifelong member of Tracy United Methodist Church where she was actively involved in sharing her talents, which will be deeply missed. She was a lifelong member of the La Porte County Farm Bureau as well. Irma and Ted enjoyed spending winters in New Smyrna Beach, Florida and were involved at Coronado Methodist Church. They had many wonderful friends and enjoyed hosting “snowbird” visitors at their home. Her pastimes included gardening - with special enjoyment of flowers, cooking, canning, and especially providing food and meals for others. She enjoyed watching and feeding hummingbirds - sometimes up to 25 at a time. She was always entertained by a spirited conversation of politics but most of all enjoyed doing for others. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m. (CST) on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2900 Monroe Street, La Porte, Indiana, Pastor Bob Coolman officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Walkerton. A time of visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. (CST) on Friday, September 18, 2020 and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Due to the recent Governor's Order, anyone attending the visitation and/or service is required to wear a mask. Please be reassured the family understands if some folks are unable to attend. The family wishes to extend special thanks to DaVita Irish Dialysis Center, Dr. Syed Rizvi, and Grand Emerald Place for their loving care and compassion. Memorial donations may be made to Tracy United Methodist Church, 1702 E. US Hwy. 6, Hamlet, IN 46532; Shriner's Hospital for Children, 2211 N. Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 6070-3392; or John Glenn Education Foundation, 101 John Glenn Drive, Walkerton, IN 46574. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cutlercares.com.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Cutler Funeral Home - LA PORTE
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Cutler Funeral Home - LA PORTE
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Cutler Funeral Home - LA PORTE
Funeral services provided by
Cutler Funeral Home - LA PORTE
2900 MONROE ST
La Porte, IN 46350-5249
219-362-2828
