Irma Wittenberg
Oct. 21, 1926 - July 22, 2020
NOTRE DAME, IN - Irma Gene Barr Wittenberg, 93, of Notre Dame, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Gene was born October 21, 1926 in Daviess County, Indiana to Amy (Brown) and Leibert Barr. She was a graduate of Alfordsville High School, Indiana State University, and received a Master's Degree in Education from Indiana University. Gene was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and Alpha Kappa Psi professional fraternity. After graduation from Indiana State, Gene moved to Evansville, Indiana and taught Business at Reitz Memorial High School. In 1953 she met Floyd Wittenberg on a blind date and they married three months later. In 1961 they founded Medical Gas and Equipment Company. Gene and Floyd worked side by side for 34 years before selling their company, in 1995, to AirGas. Gene was a member of Clay United Methodist Church, St. James United Methodist Church in Sarasota, Florida, and Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Evansville, Indiana. Gene was also a member of The Meadows Country Club in Sarasota, Florida, Rolling Hills Country Club and The Kennel Club in Evansville, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Floyd Wittenberg. Gene is survived by her daughters, Jayne (Ron) Stenger of Tipp City, Ohio and Susan (Buck) Miller of Granger, Indiana; and grandchildren, Ryan Stenger, Mary Kate Stenger, Savannah Miller, and Jackson Miller. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 8, at 11:00am at Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park in the chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Center for Hospice Care in Mishawaka. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Holy Cross Village.
