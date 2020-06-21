Irvin A. Cygirt Jr.
1943 - 2020
Irvin A. Cygirt Jr.

March 22, 1943 - June 18, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Irvin A. Cygirt Jr., 77, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Hamilton Grove Nursing Facility.

Irvin was born March 22, 1943 in South Bend to the late Irvin and Pauline (Ramends) Cygirt. Those left to cherish the memory of Irvin include his wife, Charlotte (Clark) Cygirt; their children, Irvin A. (Dianna) Cygirt and Mark (Angela) Cygirt; and grandsons, Connor & Collin Cygirt.

Irvin honorably served his country in the United States Navy and retired from Bendix. He was a member of the American Legion. Irvin enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He loved his children, grandsons, and adored his wife, Charlotte, whom he met while in the Navy stationed in Scotland. Irvin truly loved any time he could spend with his family.

Due to current health risks, services are private. Condolences may be sent via St. Joseph Funeral Home, 824 S. Mayflower Rd., South Bend, IN 46619 or may be made at www.sjfh.net.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ST. JOSEPH FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
