Irving Frost, Jr.
Sept. 28, 1933 - Feb. 7, 2020
NILES, MI - Irving Frost, Jr., 86, of Niles, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac with Cathy Carpenter and Levy Randolph officiating. Friends may visit with the family Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Irving's name may be made to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan, the Old Rugged Cross Memorial Garden, Niles FFA Chapter, or the Cass County Fair. Those wishing to sign Irving's memory book online may do so at www.clarkch.com.
Irving was born September 28, 1933, in Niles, to Irving and Bethel (Ward) Frost, Sr. He grew up on his family's diversified cash crop and livestock farm, and was the first member of the Niles FFA Chapter to earn the State Farmer (FFA) Degree. He graduated from Niles High School in 1951. After high school, he went on to earn his associate degree from Southwestern Michigan College and attended agricultural short courses at Michigan State University. Irving proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957 where he spent most of his time in Germany. On June 28, 1958, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Phillips in Comstock. Irving was known as a hard working man; he worked as an inspector and a supervisor for Bendix Corporation, Clark Equipment, and Georgie Boy. He was the Howard Township Constable in the 60s, and later became the Howard Township Supervisor and Trustee, and County Commissioner. Irving was proud to be a Grange member, Park Board member, Mason, and 4-H Leader. He had a strong faith in God and that was shown through his 65-year commitment to the Pokagon United Methodist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and cutting wood. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Irving is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Frost; children, Jack (Sheila) Frost of Niles and Cheryl (David) Rogers of Niles; grandchildren, Brian Frost of Niles, Sean (Colleen) Stahl of Seattle, WA, David (Tina) Frost of Niles, Max Stahl of Niles, Tiffany (Levy) Rogers-Randolph of Manhattan, KS, and Ashley Rogers of Fayetteville, NC, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Dorothy Gless, Peggy Mead, and David Ward Frost.
Irving's family would like to give a special thanks to the Cass County Council on Aging, Hospice of Southwest Michigan, and special friend, Mickie Hunt who all provided great care to him.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020