Isaac Louis Burkey
1992 - 2020
Isaac Louis Burkey

Sept. 4, 1992 - June 15, 2020

ELKHART, IN - Isaac is survived by mother, Linda & daughters, Gabri & Willow Burkey. Funeral is June 23 at 1pm, Canaan Baptist Church, Elkhart; visitation for one hour prior. Burial, Bontrager Cemetery. Arrangements, Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Canaan Baptist Church
JUN
23
Funeral
01:00 PM
Canaan Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home
26863 W. Main Street
Edwardsburg, MI 49112
269 663-5345
