Isaac Louis Burkey
Sept. 4, 1992 - June 15, 2020
ELKHART, IN - Isaac is survived by mother, Linda & daughters, Gabri & Willow Burkey. Funeral is June 23 at 1pm, Canaan Baptist Church, Elkhart; visitation for one hour prior. Burial, Bontrager Cemetery. Arrangements, Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.