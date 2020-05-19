Isaiah Jaire Streater



March 9, 2020 - April 29, 2020



HANOVER PARK, IL - Isaiah Jaire Streater passed away peacefully in his Mother's arms April 29, 2020. He was born on March 9, 2020 at 1:15pm weighing 6 lbs. 13 oz. Diagnosed at 24 weeks in utero with Down Syndrome, he faced every challenge with unyielding strength and determination. Isaiah spent his short life battling multiple rare health conditions and fought courageously until the end. Though his time with his family was short, he touched the lives of many and was loved deeply by those around him. His legacy continues through Gigi's Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Center in Hoffman Estates, IL.



Surviors include his parents, Jeremy and Brooke Streater and his brother, Omari of Hoffman Estates; maternal grandparents, Malcolm and Wendy Springer of Deforest, WI; paternal grandparents, Lester and Rena Streater of Bellwood, IL; maternal great-grandparents, Mel and Jo Billow of Granger, IN; aunt, Danielle (Brandon) Boyd and cousins, Keon Miller and Desmond Boyd of Sun Prairie, WI; uncle, Shamar (Veronica) Streater and cousin, Zuri Streater of Bermerton, WA; uncle, Brent Billow of Granger, IN, and cousin, Jacob of South Dakota.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family asks that any donations be made to Gigi's Playhouse in Hoffman Estates in Isaiah's name. The family would also like to thank the staff at St. Alexius Hospital and Lurie's Childrens Hospital NICU staff for their efforts and dedication.





