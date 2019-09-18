|
Isaiah Sanders, Jr.
July 11, 1952 - Sept. 10, 2019
SOUTH BEND, IN - Isaiah Sanders, known to friends as “IKE” and known to family as “Pa-Pa” passed away after a brief illness on September 10, 2019, at the early age of 67 years. He was preceded in death by his son, Isaiah Sanders III (baby bay g). Pa-Pa will be forever remembered by his loving wife Doris. He is survived by her children, Sheldon (Tina), Carla (Sam), Darroll (Barbara), Melodie (Charles), and Nicole. PaPa will be forever loved and cherished by his grandchildren, Isaiah IV, Iesha, and Jayanna; his step-grandchildren, Jerry, David (Coreka), Shaun (Lavinca), Natasha, Floyd, Timothy, Michael, Jamar, Virginia, James, Jeremiah, and Kenneth. He will be lovingly remembered by his sisters, Carolyn, Yolanda, and Dwanda; brothers, Willie, Curtis, and Dwayne, and a host of great-grandchildren.
Preceded him in death are his mother, Thelma Sanders; father, Isaiah Sanders Sr; brothers, Eugene and Lloyd; and sister, Latanya. Ike will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.
Born in Detroit, MI, he resided most of his life in Chicago. Isaiah started his career as an EMT at Cook County Jail and City Wide Ambulance and continued for 12 years. He also worked at the Palms restaurant located in downtown Chicago and various other jobs. He was the life of the party. There was not a chess challenge that he would turn down. He loved everyone. His memories will live on through everyone he loved.
Services will be held at Alford's Mortuary on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., with viewing 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019