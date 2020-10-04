Isidro Hernandez
Sept. 17, 1959 - Oct. 1, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Isidro Hernandez, 61, passed away Oct 1 in Mishawaka. Survivors include his children, Isidro (Toshia) Jr. and Daniel (Jamie); grandchildren, Peyton, Grayson, & Jordyn; brothers, Juan (Vicky), Rolando (Deborah), Hector (Christi), & Alfredo; & his compassionate sister, Leticia (Johnny). Isidro is also survived by his parents, Juan & Maria. Private memorial service to be held by family & a Celebration of Life will be held in 2021. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.