Issac Patterson
August 11, 1950 - May 7, 2019
NILES, MI - Issac Junior Patterson was born on August 11, 1950 to Issac and Inez Patterson Sr., in Swiftown, MS.
On November 19, 1977 Issac married Pamela Ann Cabanaw. While married he lived in South Bend, IN and worked for ACME Window Washing. They shared three children from the marriage.
Those preceding in death with him include Issac Patterson, Sr, (father), Robert Cabanaw (father-in-law), Cleola Patterson (sister), Ella Mae Coleman (sister), Willie Smith (brother-in-law), and Damarco Cunningham (son-in-law).
Those left to mourn him in death include: Inez Patterson (mother), Pamela Patterson (wife), Willie Mae Smith (sister), Ruth Mae (Ricky) Hogan (sister), Lee Etta Williams (sister), Earlene Milon (sister), Willie Lee (Trina) Patterson (brother), Leo Earl (Sherry) (brother), Samuel Lee Patterson (brother), and Gregory Darnell Patterson (brother). His children starting with his eldest are Issac Patterson II (Baby-Ike) (son), Theresa Patterson (Pamela-daughter), Derrick (Teri) Patterson (Pamela-son), and Tori Patterson (Pamela-daughter), nine grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Pentecostal Cathedral Church with viewing from Noon to 1:00 p.m. at The Cathedral.
Arrangements entrusted with ALFORD'S MORTUARY.
Donations for services welcomed and appreciated.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 12, 2019